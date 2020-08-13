WATCH: Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly's Thursday Press Conference
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly met with reporters on a Zoom conference call Thursday afternoon, one day after the Irish opened training camp. You can watch the full press conference video below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.