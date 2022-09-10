News More News
Watch: Notre Dame 2024 QB commit CJ Carr throws three TDs in 42-7 win

Kyle Kelly
Recruiting Writer
@ByKyleKelly
Notre Dame football recruiting writer with past experience covering Ohio State football recruiting for cleveland.com. Current Northwestern University graduate student and John Carroll University grad.

SALINE, Mich. — Notre Dame 2024 class QB commit CJ Carr has started his junior season 3-0 after a 42-7 win over Lincoln (Mich.) High. The Saline (Mich.) High product finished 12-16 (75% completion) for 157 yards, three touchdowns and one interception Friday night.

Check out highlights from Carr's performance.

