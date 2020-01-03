WATCH: Michael Mayer All-American Bowl Practice Highlights
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Check out these practice clips from Rivals showcasing Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end signee Michael Mayer at the All-American Bowl.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.