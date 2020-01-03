News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 04:19:16 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Jordan Johnson All-American Bowl Practice Highlights

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet five-star wide receiver and Notre Dame Fighting Irish signee Jordan Johnson has had a strong week of practice at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Check out some of his practice clips below.

