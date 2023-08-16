Notre Dame football held its 18th preseason practice on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Watch Irish running backs, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, wide receivers, cornerbacks and more work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include center Zeke Correll, running backs Devyn Ford, Chris Tyree, Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love, offensive linemen Pat Coogan, Billy Schrauth and Rocco Spindler, defensive ends Boubacar Traore and Brenan Vernon, wide receivers Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James, cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison, Jaden Mickey and Christian Gray and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jaden Mickey, left, during practice on Aug. 10.



