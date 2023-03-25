Notre Dame football practiced Saturday inside the Irish Athletics Center for the third time this spring. Watch Irish wide receivers, offensive linemen, quarterbacks, defensive linemen and cornerbacks in action.

Players highlighted include Deion Colzie, Tobias Merriweather, Jayden Thomas, Chris Tyree, Rico Flores Jr., Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse, Sam Hartman, Joe Alt, Blake Fisher, Michael Carmody, Billy Schrauth, Rocco Spindler, Andrew Kristofic and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Tobias Merriweather (5) and Rico Flores Jr. (17)