Notre Dame football held its first spring practice Wednesday, March 19, in the Irish Athletics Center.

Watch some of Notre Dame’s defensive linemen, tight ends, wide receivers, quarterbacks and running backs in action.

Thumbnail photo credit: Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Sports Network via Imagn Images

Pictured: KK Smith