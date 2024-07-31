Notre Dame football held its first preseason practice ahead of the 2024 season on Wednesday, July 31. Watch Notre Dame's offense, defensive linemen and linebackers work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterbacks Riley Leonard, Steve Angeli and CJ Carr; wide receivers Jayden Thomas, Jayden Harrison, Jordan Faison, Deion Colzie and Logan Saldate; tight ends Mitchell Evans, Eli Raridon and Jack Larsen; running back Jadarian Price; defensive linemen Jordan Botelho, Rylie Mills, Donovan Hinish and Bryce Young; and linebackers Jack Kiser, Jaylen Sneed, Drayk Bowen, Jaiden Ausberry, Preston Zinter and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Teddy Rezac