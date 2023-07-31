Notre Dame football completed its fifth preseason camp practice on Monday. Watch Irish wide receivers, cornerbacks, safeties, linebackers, quarterbacks, running backs, offensive linemen and more go through drills.

Players highlighted include CBs Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart, safeties Ramon Henderson, Xavier Watts, Ben Minich and Adon Shuler, QBs Sam Hartman and Kenny Minchey, RBs Jeremiyah Love, Gi'Bran Payne and Devyn Ford and OL Tosh Baker, Billy Schrauth, Zeke Correll and Rocco Spindler.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Adon Shuler (21) and fellow safeties