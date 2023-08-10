Notre Dame football held its 13th preseason camp practice on Thursday. Watch the top two units on offense and defense run through plays and Irish defensive linemen, wide receivers and cornerbacks work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Steve Angeli, running backs Devyn Ford and Jadarian Price, wide receivers Jayden Thomas, Tobias Merriweather and Braylon James, linebackers Marist Liufau and JD Bertrand, cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Thomas Harper and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Braylon James during practice on July 26.