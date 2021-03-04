BlueAndGold - WATCH: Four-Star DT Kaleb Artis Reveals Top Schools

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer sits down with four-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis from Queens (N.Y.) St. Francis Prep. Artis reveals his top schools, where Notre Dame stands in his recruitment, what’s next in his recruitment and breaks down his own film from 2019.

