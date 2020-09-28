WATCH: Former Notre Dame Captain Breaks Down New Commit Deion Colzie
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby break down Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, a four-star prospect and the Fighting Irish’s new commitment in the 2021 class.
