 WATCH: Former Fighting Irish Linebacker Mike Gooldby Breaks Down Notre Dame Commit Jayden Thomas
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-02 11:25:59 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Former Irish Linebacker Breaks Down Commit Jayden Thomas

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame has picked up back-to-back wide receiver commitments from Georgia, landing Deion Colzie earlier this week and adding Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas on Oct. 2.

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Goolsby and Mike Singer tell you what you need to know about the four-star recruit.

