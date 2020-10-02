WATCH: Former Irish Linebacker Breaks Down Commit Jayden Thomas
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame has picked up back-to-back wide receiver commitments from Georgia, landing Deion Colzie earlier this week and adding Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas on Oct. 2.
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Goolsby and Mike Singer tell you what you need to know about the four-star recruit.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.