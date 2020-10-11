WATCH: Exclusive Highlights Of Notre Dame Five-Star OL Commit Blake Fisher
Avon (Ind.) High five-star offensive lineman and Notre Dame class of 2021 commit Blake Fisher played a key role in a 28-19 triumph for the Orioles against Zionsville (Ind.) High on Friday night.
Fisher started the game at center due to Avon's normal starter being out for the game but eventually moved back to left tackle late in the game.
See the clips from BlueandGold.com below!
