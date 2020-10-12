Zionsville (Ind.) High and class of 2022 four-star Notre Dame offensive line commit Joey Tanona had a strong performance on Oct. 9, 2020 in a 28-19 loss to Avon (Ind.) High.

Tanona went head-to-head on a few occasions with five-star Notre Dame offensive line pledge Blake Fisher, who played some nose tackle during the contest.

Watch the video from BlueandGold.com below.