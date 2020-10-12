 WATCH: Exclusive Highlights Of Four-Star Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Line Commit Joey Tanona
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 16:22:41 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Exclusive Highlights Of Four-Star Notre Dame OL Commit Joey Tanona

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Zionsville (Ind.) High and class of 2022 four-star Notre Dame offensive line commit Joey Tanona had a strong performance on Oct. 9, 2020 in a 28-19 loss to Avon (Ind.) High.

Tanona went head-to-head on a few occasions with five-star Notre Dame offensive line pledge Blake Fisher, who played some nose tackle during the contest.

Watch the video from BlueandGold.com below.

{{ article.author_name }}