WATCH: Exclusive Highlights Of Four-Star Notre Dame OL Commit Joey Tanona
Zionsville (Ind.) High and class of 2022 four-star Notre Dame offensive line commit Joey Tanona had a strong performance on Oct. 9, 2020 in a 28-19 loss to Avon (Ind.) High.
Tanona went head-to-head on a few occasions with five-star Notre Dame offensive line pledge Blake Fisher, who played some nose tackle during the contest.
Watch the video from BlueandGold.com below.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.