WATCH: Evaluation Of Notre Dame CB Commit Philip Riley
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer made his way down to Central Florida last Friday to check out Notre Dame cornerback commit Philip Riley, who scored the game winning touchdown in Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale's 15-14 upset victory against Seffner (Fla.) Armwood.
Check out the highlights and analysis in the video below.
----
