WATCH: Drew Pyne Under Armour All-America Practice Highlights

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Watch highlights of Notre Dame class of 2020 quarterback signee Drew Pyne during the week of practices for the Under Armour All-America Game via Blue & Gold Illustrated.

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

