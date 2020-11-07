 WATCH: Clemson Tigers vs. Notre Dame Football Postgame Show With Former Fighting Irish Linebacker Mike Goolsby
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 21:55:35 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Clemson-Notre Dame Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

15 minutes after the conclusion of Notre Dame's matchup with Clemson, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and football analyst Mike Goolsby, a former Fighting Irish captain and linebacker, are going live to discuss the game.

Watch the show below, or click here to participate in the show by leaving comments and/or questions for Goolsby.

