 WATCH: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Players Press Conference Post-FSU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-10 23:27:11 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Players Press Conference Post-FSU

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly and four Fighting Irish football players sat down to take questions from the media via Zoom following the Irish's 42-26 victory against Florida State. Watch the press conference videos below.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Head Coach Brian Kelly

Running Back Kyren Williams

Wide Receiver Javon McKinley

Linebacker Bo Bauer

Safety Kyle Hamilton

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}