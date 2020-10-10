WATCH: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Players Press Conference Post-FSU
Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly and four Fighting Irish football players sat down to take questions from the media via Zoom following the Irish's 42-26 victory against Florida State. Watch the press conference videos below.
Head Coach Brian Kelly
Running Back Kyren Williams
Wide Receiver Javon McKinley
Linebacker Bo Bauer
Safety Kyle Hamilton
