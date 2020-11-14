WATCH: Boston College-Notre Dame Postgame Show With Mike Goolsby
About 15 minutes after the conclusion of the Boston College-Notre Dame game, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and former Fighting Irish linebacker Mike Goolsby are going live on YouTube to break down the game.
Click play below to watch the show, or watch via the direct link on YouTube where you can ask questions.
If you miss the show, you can still watch a replay in the video player below or on our YouTube page!
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.