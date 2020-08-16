Notre Dame picked up a surprise commitment from Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer on Sunday evening. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel discuss what the commitment means and more in the video below.

