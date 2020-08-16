 WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Will Schweitzer
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-16 18:03:38 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Commit Will Schweitzer

Mike Singer & Patrick Engel
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame picked up a surprise commitment from Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer on Sunday evening. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel discuss what the commitment means and more in the video below.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}