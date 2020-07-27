 BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commit Jack Nickel
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 15:43:35 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Commit Jack Nickel

BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Why is the commitment of Milton (Ga.) High class of 2022 tight end Jack Nickel a big pickup for Notre Dame? Just how good can he be?

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel discuss in the video below.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}