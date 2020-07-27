WATCH: BlueandGold.com Staff Breaks Down New Commit Jack Nickel
Why is the commitment of Milton (Ga.) High class of 2022 tight end Jack Nickel a big pickup for Notre Dame? Just how good can he be?
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel discuss in the video below.
----
