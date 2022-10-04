WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Ben Minich is not the only talented defensive back on the West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West High roster.

2024 three-star safety Taebron Bennie-Powell is starting to earn attention on the recruiting trail. Bennie-Powell has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo; the 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior is also talking to Notre Dame and visited campus Sept. 10 for the Marshall game.

Hear about Bennie-Powell's recruitment, interest in Notre Dame and his future visit plans in his one-on-one interview with Inside ND Sports.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports