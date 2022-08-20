 InsideNDSports - Watch: 2023 LB commit Drayk Bowen kicks off senior season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-20 15:25:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch: 2023 LB commit Drayk Bowen kicks off senior season

Kyle Kelly • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
@ByKyleKelly
Notre Dame football recruiting writer with past experience covering Ohio State football recruiting for cleveland.com. Current Northwestern University graduate student and John Carroll University grad.

Andrean (Ind.) High School senior linebacker Drayk Bowen and the Fighting 59ers opened up the 2022 season against Merrillville (Ind.) High School on Aug. 19.

Check out highlights from Bowen's performance.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ABOUT BOWEN'S PERFORMANCE ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}