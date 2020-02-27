Walk-On Quarterback Chase Ketterer Commits To Notre Dame
New Carlisle (Ind.) New Prairie quarterback Chase Ketterer announced his commitment to the Notre Dame football program Thursday night as a preferred walk-on prospect in the 2020 class.
The 6-1, 195-pounder will come to Notre Dame as one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the Hoosier State. He rushed 751 times for 5,494 yards and 98 touchdowns, while adding 1,494 yards and 17 passing touchdowns, from 2017-19 for the Cougars.
Per MaxPreps, Ketterer was No. 36 in the nation in rushing yards with 2,496 yards as a senior. He led New Prairie to an 11-2 record, and had a single-game performance of 246 rushing yards and four scores in a 28-27 win against Mishawaka on Sept. 20, 2019.
Ketterer was named the 2019 Indiana High School Athletic Association Northern Indiana Conference North football MVP. He was also selected for the NIC North all-conference first team.
The Northern Indiana standout was picked for AP's Class 4A All-State 2019 football team. The Indiana Football Coaches Association placed Ketterer on its Top 50 All-State team for last year.
Ketterer is also a standout on the New Prairie basketball team.
Ketterer was offered by Valparaiso in December and had several other schools interested in him throughout the recruiting process.
He camped at Notre Dame last summer and visited South Bend for a few game days this past fall.
"Extremely excited to say I will be taking a [preferred walk-on] offer to continue my education and football career at the University of Notre Dame!" Ketterer tweeted. "Thank you to [Dave Peloquin], [Tommy Rees] and @NDFootball for the opportunity!"
