That Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman’s last game for the Demon Deacons would be Friday’s Gasparilla Bowl has been clear for quite some time.

On Tuesday, he took a step toward clarifying what’s next by entering the NCAA transfer portal with the expected evolution of that move being a landing spot at Notre Dame for the 2023 spring semester.

Still.

On Friday morning we shared with our subscribers a report by Conor O’Neill of Rivals partner Deacons Illustrated citing an anonymous source in reporting Hartman will eventually transfer to Notre Dame. By rule, Notre Dame’s staff could not contact Hartman prior to him entering the transfer portal. But it hasn’t been a secret that Notre Dame has been looking for a transfer quarterback, either.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reiterated the likelihood of Hartman-to-Notre Dame on Tuesday, prior to Hartman's portal plunge.

Hartman, a would-be sixth-year grad transfer, pondered entering the 2023 NFL Draft. He’ll have one year of eligibility at his next school. After Wake Forest took care of Missouri, 27-17, on Friday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Hartman, during a postgame press conference, said he would “find the place with the coldest drinks,” when asked about his process moving forward.

And the coldest weather, too, it appears.

Rivals' transfer tracker rates Hartman as the 20th-best prospect to have entered the portal this cycle and the No. 4 quarterback behind NC State's Devin Leary, Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei and Coast Carolina's Grayson McCall. While McCall remains uncommitted, Leary is headed to Kentucky and Uiagalelei to Oregon State.

Typically, Notre Dame hosts transfer recruits for visits prior to taking commitments. The Irish signed graduate transfers Kaleb Smith, a Virginia Tech wide receiver, and Spencer Shrader, a South Florida kicker, on Wednesday. They’ve also added a preferred walk-on transfer commitment from Penn punter Ben Krimm. All three made trips to campus prior to committing to the Irish.

Following Christmas weekend, 21st-ranked Notre Dame reconvened in Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday to resume preparing for Friday’s Gator Bowl against No. 10 South Carolina at TIAA Bank Field (3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN). The transfer recruiting calendar has shifted to a dead period until Jan. 4, so Notre Dame likely can’t host him on campus until the Jan. 4-8 quiet period for midyear transfers.



