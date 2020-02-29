**BOXSCORE** This time around for Notre Dame, there was no rabbit in the hat or any late-game tricks up its sleeve. All the magic the Irish demonstrated during a three-game winning streak that included two last-second wins couldn’t be rekindled Saturday as Wake Forest handed Notre Dame an 84-73 loss, and likely with it, an invitation to the NIT.

With 23 points, 14 rebounds and his 24th double-double Saturday, John Mooney was the lone Irish bright spot. (Jeremy Brevard USA/Today Sports)

For most of the second half, the script appeared to be playing out again in favor of Notre Dame. Trailing 41-30 at halftime, the Irish used a 10-0 run and some solid extended defensive work to take a 57-55 lead with 9:25 remaining. The two teams swapped the lead five times over the next three minutes but once the Deacons (13-15; 6-12 ACC) went up 62-61, they steadily pulled away, making clutch shots to answer every Irish push. “I love that we battled back, we always make it interesting,” said Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. “We just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”

For Wake, which entered the game 14th in the 15-team ACC — but fresh off a win over No. 7 Duke — this victory gave it consecutive ACC wins for the first time in three years. “Wake has played with a great vibe all week, with a belief all week,” Brey said, “And they’ve gotten two wins because of it.” Wake looked to take control of the game with a 15-3 run late in the first half that helped it to a 39-23 lead. Irish senior forward John Mooney was about the only bright spot during a miserable start that led to a 41-30 Irish halftime deficit. Mooney had 10 of Notre Dame’s 23 points and 11 of his team’s 17 rebounds in the first half — recording his 24th double-double of the season before the break. Mooney finished with a team-high 24 points and 17 rebounds, one of four Irish in double figures. But as good as Mooney was, 7-foot junior Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr was even better, recording the ninth double-double of his career with 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and 17 rebounds, both career highs. “We had no answers for the big fella tonight,” Brey said, “He’s so gifted, tried a little bit of everything.” In many respects, the Deacons beat Notre Dame at its own game, finishing 7-of-15 three-point shooting to only 6-of-22 for the Irish — which missed its first eight attempts from long range. As a team, Notre Dame shot only 26-of-65 (40 percent) from the field and not one Irish player shot better than 50 percent. Sophomore forward Nate Laszewski finished with 15 points, senior guard T.J. Gibbs had 11 and sophomore guard Dane Goodwin added 10 to round out Irish double-digit scorers. Player of the Game: Since we give this to a Notre Dame player each game and can’t award it to Sarr, Mooney is the only candidate. Playing nearly every minute of the second-half, Mooney exhaustedly tried to keep his team in the game, scoring 14 of his points after halftime. Turning Point: With Notre Dame leading 61-60, Wake Forest used a mini 6-0 run to take the lead for good.