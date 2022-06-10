Visitors preview: Notre Dame ready to kick off official visit season
Notre Dame football’s first significant official visit weekend of June is so important, Drayk Bowen intends to make it up to South Bend on Saturday night after a playoff baseball game in Kokomo, In...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news