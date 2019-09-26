News More News
Visitor Preview: Ramon Henderson Set For OV; Commits On Campus

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Virginia Cavaliers in a top-20 nationally ranked matchup, and Brian Kelly's program will host several notable visitors, including Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back Ramon Henderson, a few four-star Notre Dame commits, and a boatload of intriguing 2021 and 2022 prospects.

Get insight due in for Notre Dame's second home game of the 2019 season from Blue & Gold Illustrated.

Ramon Henderson will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this weekend.
OFFICIAL VISITOR

