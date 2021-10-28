Visitor preview: Another big weekend for Notre Dame football recruiting

Notre Dame has another big recruiting weekend when North Carolina comes to town on Oct. 30. It might lack the sheer star power that last weekend’s showdown versus USC had, but Notre Dame is still expected to host a handful of key prospects in the 2022, 2023 and even 2024 recruiting classes. In this article, BlueandGold.com takes a look at key storylines and the latest in the recruitment of prospects slated to see the Fighting Irish battle the Tar Heels.

Strong group of 2023 targets

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic’s Jason Moore, the nation’s No. 32 player and No. 1 defensive tackle, is set to take his talents to South Bend for a visit Saturday. Notre Dame has been coming hard after Moore for quite some time, and we believe the Irish may hold the early lead for the 6-5, 260-pound prospect. A pair of offered prospects from Denton (Texas) Guyer will be on campus – quarterback Jackson Arnold and safety Peyton Bowen. The Fighting Irish also had Guyer cornerback Ryan Yaites on campus last weekend. All three of the Guyer prospects visited Notre Dame back in June, too. Notre Dame is in the lead group for these prospects. The Fighting Irish are a sneaky top contender for Bowen. We wouldn’t be surprised if any combination of the three Guyer prospects end up committing to Notre Dame.

Another top safety target on campus this weekend will be Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs, the nation’s No. 77 player and No. 4 prospect at his position. Alabama, Georgia and Clemson are among the other top contenders for the four-star prospect. Notre Dame is a dark horse for Downs. Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day linebacker Troy Ford Jr., a Rivals three-star prospect, is set to visit this weekend. If Notre Dame pushes for Ford at any point, the Irish would be very, very tough to beat for his services.

Intriguing underclassmen prospects on campus

There are a handful of class of 2023 prospects who already hold Power Five offers (but not Notre Dame yet) and are expected to visit this weekend. Here is a look at some of the notable names: • Covington (Ga.) Eastside’s Jean Claude Joseph III, the No. 15 inside linebacker in the country, and San Diego Cathedral Catholic’s Victory Johnson, who is unranked by Rivals, are due in for the Irish. Joseph holds offers from the likes of Maryland, Michigan and Mississippi State, while Johnson has Arizona State, Colorado and Oregon State on his offer sheet. • There’s a very impressive bunch of 2023 offensive linemen who we have confirmed are visiting, including Indianapllis Roncalli’s Trevor Lauck, who visited last weekend as well. Pike Road (Ala.) High’s Vysen Lang, the No. 247 player and No. 19 offensive tackle in America per Rivals, is locked in for the visit. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Irish offer Lang. Burien (Wash.) Kennedy guard Micah Banuelos and Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School’s Koby Keenum – who both ranks as Rivals three-star prospects – tell BlueandGold.com that they are making the trip. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas’ guard Ryan Mickow and Miamisburg (Ohio) High’s AJ Salley, a Cincinnati commitment, are both planning on visiting. We have not confirmed Salley’s visit yet.

• It seems like Notre Dame is hosting an intriguing quarterback prospect or two just about every week now. The aforementioned Arnold is the headliner, but Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy’s Mack Howard, the No. 214 player and No. 8 pro-style quarterback per Rivals, and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons’ Dylan Rizk, a three-star prospect, have reported that they’ll be in South Bend. • Rivals three-star running back recruit Christian Davis is expected to be in South Bend this weekend. Both prospects hold offers from Power Five programs. • A couple of notable tight end recruits due in for Notre Dame are Saint Charles (Mo.) Francis Howell School’s Brett Norfleet, the No. 223 prospect in America, and Greensburg (Ind.) High’s Sam West. The likes of Florida State, Michigan, Missouri and Washington have offered Norfleet, while West has Indiana, Iowa State and Tennessee on his scholarship sheet.