When Notre Dame offered Bluefield (Va.) Graham class of 2022 wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw on March 2, some fans may have wondered why the Fighting Irish were offering a young man with single digit scholarship offers and no Rivals ranking. The reason? He’s a baller. In last Graham’s win on Saturday, Bradshaw caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and also played a key role as a defensive back. He’s been an important role in leading the G-Men to a 4-0 start to the 2021 spring season. His recruiting stock is only going to rise in the coming months as well. “I’m keeping in touch with a lot of coaches,” Bradshaw said. “Right now, I’m just trying to play my season, and at the same time, get back to all of these coaches. I can’t go on any visits right now, so I’ve been setting up virtual visits. I’m waiting to see what comes to me.”

Bradshaw, a 6-0, 185-pounder, has high praises of the Fighting Irish program.

Simply put, adding Notre Dame to his offer sheet that also included Arizona State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Virginia, West Virginia and others was a significant moment for him. “I love Notre Dame,” Bradshaw said. “That offer was really big to me.” A couple days after receiving his scholarship offer from the Irish, he got on a zoom call with receivers coach Del Alexander. “They talked to me about their school, how they do things and what their campus is like,” Bradshaw recalled. “I talked to their wide receivers coach, and he was the one who shot me the offer. I can’t wait to stay in touch with him. “I have paid attention to Notre Dame. My family has always liked Notre Dame. I really like them too. My grandparents had a lot of Notre Dame stuff. I’d always go over there on Saturdays and watch the Notre Dame game with them. That made me start rooting for Notre Dame.” Bradshaw has quickly formed a strong opinion of Alexander over the past few weeks.