Notre Dame defensive tackle Tyson Ford discusses how his body has transformed in his move from defensive end, how much he’s improved this spring, what he learned about himself through the position switch, his description of defensive line coach Al Washington’s coaching style, why he fits at defensive tackle, how Jayson Ademilola influenced him and the challenge of facing ND’s offensive line.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports