Notre Dame football junior quarterback Steve Angeli details advice he's received from defensive coordinator Al Golden while trying to learn offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock’s offense, what goes into building chemistry with wide receivers, what he took away from being teammates with Sam Hartman, how this spring is different from last year and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Steve Angeli and Gino Guidugli during spring practice on April 9.