Video: Notre Dame safeties speak to the media

Following Monday's practice, the Irish safeties addressed the media for the first time in preseason camp.

Hear from Brandon Joseph, Houston Griffith, Xavier Watts and DJ Brown. Joseph touched on his transition to Notre Dame, while Griffith spoke about the position group's mindset throughout camp. Watts described his decision process to help out at wide receiver. And Brown detailed offensive standouts, including battling Michael Mayer.

