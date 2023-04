Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner discusses what he's most proud of in his performance this spring, how he's adjusted to the changes in ND's offense, the improvement of the offensive line, how he's handling the quarterback situation, helping Sam Hartman, Buchner's mental focus this spring and the coaching style of quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports