Video: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman sits down with Rivals

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman sits down with Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney on National Signing Day. The Irish aren't adding new recruits Wednesday, but the two still had plenty of topics to hit.

Freeman discussed how the Irish are building their 2023 recruiting class, what he and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was looking for in new assistant coaches, the advantages of enrolling early for recruits, his Rivals profile photo and ranking, how Notre Dame recruits across the country and its ability to take advantage of the transfer portal.

