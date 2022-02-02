Video: Notre Dame freshman DE Aiden Gobaira sits down with Rivals

Notre Dame freshman mid-year enrollee Aiden Gobaira sits down with Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to chat about a number of topics, including the defensive end's early weeks of winter workouts with the Irish football team.

Gobaira also discusses his late rise in the recruiting rankings after a breakthrough week at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, his excitement about new defensive line coach Al Washington, the mindset of the freshman class, learning from Isaiah Foskey and more.

