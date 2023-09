Watch highlight clips of Notre Dame 2025 cornerback target Mark Zackery, 2025 linebacker targets Gavin Nix and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and 2026 cornerback prospect AJ Marks during Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's 34-14 win against Indianapolis Ben Davis last Friday.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Nix, Owusu-Boateng and Zackery.