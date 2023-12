Notre Dame football's annual Shop With A Player at Meijer tradition continued Sunday as Irish football players spent time with local kids from the Pokagan Band and John Glenn School Corporation in Walkerton, Ind.

Irish players helped children buy holiday gifts during the event supported by Meijer, Royal Excursion, Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak and local law enforcement.

Inside ND Sports spoke with Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price and linebacker Jack Kiser during the shopping spree.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumnail photo credit: Tyler James, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Joshua Burnham