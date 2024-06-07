Notre Dame's official visitors for the June 7-9 weekend arrived on campus Friday morning.

The 2025 recruits visiting include CB commit Dallas Golden, S target Jahmir Joseph, LB commit Ko’o Kia, CB commit Cree Thomas, RB commit Daniel Anderson, LB target Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, LB target Madden Faraimo, TE commit James Flanigan, VYP commit Dominik Hulak, DE commit Joseph Reiff, CB commit Mark Zackery, DT commit Gordy Sulfsted and LB commit Anthony Sacca (not pictured).

Thumbnail photo credit: Tyler James, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Madden Faraimo