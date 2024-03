Notre Dame football 2025 quarterback commit Deuce Knight talks to reporters in the early hours on March 21 about why it was important to return for a campus visit this spring, message to WR target Derek Meadows this weekend, his relationship with head coach Marcus Freeman, excitement to play for offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock, who he's recruiting to the Irish and more.

Pictured: Deuce Knight