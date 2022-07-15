Video: ND 2023 WR commit Braylon James shares mindset on QB recruiting
Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris caught up with Notre Dame 2023 commit Braylon James at the Under Armour Next 50 camp at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. class The four-star wide receiver spoke to Harris about his excitement to compete at the camp, Notre Dame's recruiting class, head coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback recruiting.
