Video: ND 2023 S commit Peyton Bowen praises head coach Marcus Freeman

Rivals' lead social media producer Woody Wommack interviewed 2023 Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen at the Under Armour Next 50 camp at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy on Friday. The four-star safety spoke about his recruitment, head coach Marcus Freeman, his fit on defense and ND visit plans.

