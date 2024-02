Notre Dame football linebackers coach Max Bullough talks about his feelings after being promoted to linebackers coach, what he learned about himself last season, his view of the position room, personality he wants to infuse in the position room, his relationship with Marcus Freeman and more.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Max Bullough during media availability on Feb. 23.