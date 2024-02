Notre Dame football freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa explains how St. John Bosco prepared him for college transition, position this spring, mentorship from Jack Kiser and Drayk Bowen, what it means to be a linebacker at ND and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa during media availability on Feb. 2.