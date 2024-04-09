Notre Dame football junior linebacker Jaylen Sneed discusses comfort level in his third spring at Notre Dame, communication within the linebacker group, the process of waiting for his opportunity, where he’s improved the most, facing offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock's offense and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jaylen Sneed entering spring practice on April 9.