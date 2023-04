Notre Dame running back Gi'Bran Payne discusses how much more comfortable he is practicing this spring compared to the fall, being healthier than last season, running back coach Deland McCullough’s impact on him, what he learned from last season, what kind of running back he’s becoming, his personal goals, the concept of playing in a running back committee and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports