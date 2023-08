Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt discusses what he’s learned from offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, the biggest difference between Rudolph and former coach Harry Hiestand, his role as a leader, how he focuses on the fundamentals, his relationship with right tackle Blake Fisher and the growth of left guards Billy Schrauth and Pat Coogan.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports