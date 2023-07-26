Notre Dame football practiced Wednesday inside the Irish Athletics Center and outside at the LaBar Practice Complex to begin its fall practice. Watch Irish quarterbacks, wide receivers, linebackers, defensive backs and more in action. Players highlighted include Sam Hartman, Jeremiyah Love, Braylon James, Jaylen Sneed, Jaiden Ausberry, Drayk Bowen, JD Bertrand, Jaden Mickey, and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Hartman, Kenny Minchey and Steve Angeli.