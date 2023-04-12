Notre Dame football practiced Wednesday inside the Irish Athletics Center and outside at the LaBar Practice Complex for the ninth time this spring. Watch Irish defensive backs, wide receivers, linebackers, tight ends, offensive linemen, running backs and quarterbacks in action.

Players highlighted include Rico Flores Jr., Jaden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison, Jayden Thomas, Lorenzo Styles, Jordan Botelho, Junior Tuihalamaka, Drayk Bowen, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand, Preston Zinter, Chance Tucker, Xavier Watts, Gi'Bran Payne, Audric Estimé and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Head coach Marcus Freeman shakes right tackle Blake Fisher's hand.